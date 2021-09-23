092321_CRASH_NP_PICTURE

St. Joseph police and firefighters work the scene of a crash Thursday evening on Grand Avenue near 16th Street. A loose piglet and puppy in the vehicle contributed to the wreck, police said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A loose piglet and puppy in a vehicle contributed to an accident Thursday evening at Grand Avenue and 16th Street.

A man was driving a Ford Explorer around 5:10 p.m. when he crashed into a tree on the roadside after being distracted by the animals, St. Joseph police said.

A female passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries, police said, but she was not taken to the hospital.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

