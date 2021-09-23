A loose piglet and puppy in a vehicle contributed to an accident Thursday evening at Grand Avenue and 16th Street.
A man was driving a Ford Explorer around 5:10 p.m. when he crashed into a tree on the roadside after being distracted by the animals, St. Joseph police said.
A female passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries, police said, but she was not taken to the hospital.
