Creatures by Theresa founder Theresa Harrington, far right, shows a snake to visitors during a past visit to the Amelia Earhart Festival in Atchison, Kansas. The rescue shelter houses around 150 animals at its location in Dearborn, Missouri.
Dogs and cats are among the most common pets in America, but for area nonprofit Creatures by Theresa, the focus is all on animals like lizards, rabbits and birds.
The nonprofit received a $5,000 grant from Petco Love on Thursday at Petco on North Belt Highway, and the funds will be a valuable asset in offsetting expenses, founder Theresa Harrington said.
"We rely on donations from people or our adoption fees or or educational programs fees and, you know, off and on those things," she said. "They're not steady income all the time. This grant will help us get through the rest of the year, and help us provide medical care and transportation, whatever it takes to do adoption events or get medical care for the animals."
Creatures by Theresa houses about 150 animals at its location in Dearborn, Missouri. Grants like the one from Petco Love make up a significant portion of the annual funding for shelters like Harrington's, as well as for more common dog and cat shelters, she said.
Unlike a typical shelter, taking in more specialized species has unique food and housing requirements that come with it, she said. Even rodents like chinchillas and guinea pigs have differing needs for their environments, with guinea pigs using low, flat cages, while chinchillas have to use tall ones where they can climb around, Harrington said.
"When we get something different in each day, we have plenty of cages and things that we have to, kind of, manipulate everything to work for that particular species," she said.
The animal rescue also provides vaccinations for pets like rabbits at a reduced cost, but the money taken in only covers the cost of the vaccine itself, Harrington said.
Thursday was the third time Harrington received the grant since starting the nonprofit about a decade ago.
