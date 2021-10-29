As trick-or-treating approaches, officials with the St. Joseph Animal Shelter are sharing tips on how to keep pets safe and secure as ghosts, goblins, superheroes and princesses come to visit this weekend.
"You know it just really is not normal for people to have ... 25, 30 or 40 kids just constantly coming to your door," Senior Animal Control Officer Stephen Norman said.
The main concerns surround treats involved with the holiday and the numerous opportunities for pets to escape.
"Chocolate's not necessarily dangerous to us, it can be dangerous to dogs. And not only the chocolate, but the wrappers that go around the candy, the sticks on the suckers and stuff like that," he said. "So if you do have candy in your house, don't leave it sitting by the door on the floor, because the dogs can get into it. So make sure it's put up."
While you're enjoying the social holiday, it may be best to keep pets in a secure location. Visitors can cause stress in animals.
"You're standing there with the front door open handing out candy and the dog bolts out the door," Norman said. "So our recommendation to you would be to make sure they have on a collar and make sure they have on some form of identification. It'd be best if they're microchipped because if the dog is picked up, we scan and we can track down the owner."
Keeping a pet away from the action on Halloween could be the difference between a happy holiday or a trip for medical care.
"You have kids that are going to be in masks and costumes. Also, you have some kids that maybe want to pet the dog or something like that when they shouldn't, and with the dog stressed out, that could lead to a bite situation," Norman said.
It's also important to be careful putting costumes on pets as they contain stuffing and small parts that animals can tear up.
