In this file photo, a cat eyes an ornament on a Christmas tree. Stephen Norman, a senior animal control officer with St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, said pet owners should put glass ornaments at the top of the tree and keep animals away from decorations such as live plants, lights and tinsel.
It’s like a scene out of “Christmas Vacation:” the turkey is cooked, the tree is up and the lights are strung. But instead of a picture-perfect holiday, the dog is lapping up the water under the tree and the cat is gnawing on the lights.
Senior animal control officer at St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue Stephen Norman said the holidays can be an overwhelming season for pets, and it’s important to keep a watchful eye out to make sure they don’t get into anything they’re not supposed to.
“You kind of have to be on your toes if you have animals because there's a lot of things that they're exposed to (during the holidays) that they're not during normal parts of the year,” Norman said.
When it comes to table scraps, Norman said anything could potentially upset an animal’s stomach if it's not used to eating human food. He said foods to steer clear of include grapes, raisins and chocolate, seasonings such as chives, garlic and salt and turkey bones.
“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, you know, I'll give my dog a bone,’ but turkey, bones, chicken bones and stuff like that, they splinter very easily,” Norman said. “So, those are not made for pets to chew on."
According to the American Kennel Club, other table scraps to stay away from include stuffing, casseroles, creamed peas, onions, scallions, ham, dough and anything with spices. Safe foods include sweet potatoes, potatoes, pumpkins, apples and green beans.
Trash should be kept out of the reach of animals.
Norman said holiday parties can be stressful for pets if animals are only used to immediate family members. To keep pets from getting overwhelmed, he suggests finding a quiet place for them while guests are over such as a kennel or back room.
He also advises shutting pets away before guests arrive to keep them from running out of the house when people are opening and closing the door. He said to tell guests you have a pet beforehand and ask them not to bring their own animals.
He said indoor pets shouldn’t be put outside for long periods if they aren’t used to the cold.
“If you have a house dog that’s used to living in a 70-degree house and suddenly they’re like, ‘Well, the Christmas party is only going to be four hours, we'll put Fluffy outside,’ and Fluffy happens to be a little small chihuahua or something that's not really acclimated to the type of weather, that can be very stressful and dangerous,” Norman said. “It doesn't take very long for an animal to freeze to death.”
If pets are outside animals, he said they should have no issues staying in the cold temperatures as long as they have adequate shelter and water. He advises insulating shelters with straw, not blankets, and using heated water bowls.
When it comes to holiday decorations, Norman said to keep animals away from live plants. Poinsettias, mistletoe and pine needles are all bad for animals to ingest, and the water under the Christmas tree could have toxic chemicals.
This is where the watchful eye comes in because he said cats like to play with tinsel, which can cause bowel obstructions, and Christmas lights, which creates the risk of electrocution. Animals can also knock over candles and start a fire or burn themselves. When you aren’t home, put pets in a crate or a room with no decorations to keep them from getting into anything.
When traveling, Norman said it’s easier to take pets in the car than on flights. If you are leaving pets at home, he suggests finding a trusted person to housesit or taking your animal to a boarding facility or vet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.