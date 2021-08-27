There have been two local shooting incidents in the last week, and though neither was fatal, emergency responders say there are special recommendations to stay safe in these situations.
Movies sometimes show people trying to disarm a shooter, but Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tiger Parsons says that’s one of the worst things they can do.
“Maybe a Navy SEAL, maybe an Army Ranger, maybe a Marine Recon, people that are trained in hand-to-hand combat could potentially disarm (a shooter),” he said. “Most of the general public is not capable of that, and all you’re going to do is end up getting yourself hurt or killed.”
People should try to create distance first and then immediately call 911 for assistance. People usually tend to call first and then escape, which can put them in a dangerous situation, Parsons said.
“It’s very confrontational for you if I’m standing here and you have a gun, for me to call 911, get on the phone and go, ‘There’s a guy with a gun in my house,’” he said. “OK, so now you’ve just requested law enforcement to respond. Where if I would have gotten myself to safety first and then called, not only am I now safe, now I can make that phone call without escalating the situation.”
One of the first recommendations when a shooting occurs is to make sure a scene is safe.
After that, people should stop any life-threatening bleeding, Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said. He says it’s helpful to have a tourniquet available for emergencies, which can be used to impede blood flow to an injured area.
Waiting for an ambulance instead of taking a private vehicle greatly increases survival chances, King said.
“We can also be providing that emergency care that whole route to the hospital, as well as having that ability to notify (the) hospital that we’re on route, and they can have their teams ready for us,” he said. “If somebody rolls up to the ER in a private vehicle, they’re not expecting that, so they’re not going to have the teams ready.”
People with gunshot wounds shouldn’t try pulling out the bullet and should instead leave it up to medical professionals because attempting to remove the bullet can cause extra damage, King said.
