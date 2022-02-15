Semi-truck crashed on I-29

A semi crashed on I-29 highway early Tuesday morning. 

 Ryan Sheehan | News-Press NOW

At least one person was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a semi crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph. 

The semi went off the side of the highway and crashed through at least one road sign.

The semi was believed to be the only vehicle involved, St. Joseph Fire Department said.

 

Ryan Sheehan can be reached at ryan.sheehan@newspressnow.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.