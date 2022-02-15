At least one person was hospitalized with unknown injuries after a semi crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph.
The semi went off the side of the highway and crashed through at least one road sign.
The semi was believed to be the only vehicle involved, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
