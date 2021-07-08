Keeping fire extinguishers serviced should be done on an annual basis, but one local expert said many residents don't know to keep theirs updated.
Business owners are required to keep extinguishers on hand and have regular service done, but those standards don't apply to home-owners, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said.
"Business owners are pretty much up on fire extinguishers a lot more than, say, the average citizen that might have a fire extinguisher in their kitchen," he said. "I'd be real surprised if those are ever serviced, to be honest."
Some services can be done by anyone, like checking pressure gauges and making sure nozzles are clear of debris, Blizzard said.
They also should be serviced once they are used. If the equipment is used or has a broken seal then the extinguisher can start losing pressure.
That will make the foam settle, which means it might not be able to dispense any foam when needed, Blizzard said.
"Now, there's a simple way to tell whether a fire extinguisher can be recharged or not because some of them are one use only," he said. "If they have a plastic valve in the top, that normally indicates is a one use only extinguisher."
For those, like businesses, who have to get their extinguishers inspected, options in St. Joseph include Marmic Fire and Safety and Fire Ex.
Even if the equipment is serviced, different types of extinguishers are needed for different fires, Blizzard said.
"There's no one extinguisher that will out all five types of fires," he said. "The closest we can get is a multi-purpose, dry powder extinguisher... My suggestion to anybody that has an extinguisher is to learn how to use one before you actually have to use one."
Even multi-purpose extinguishers only work on certain materials, Blizzard said. It has to be materials like wood and fabrics, as well as flammable liquids, and electrical fires.
Combustible metals and cooking oils each need their own type of extinguisher.
Every extinguisher should display on its label which type of fire it is intended for, Blizzard said.
