This week is National Choose Privacy Week, and is meant to increase awareness about safe internet practices.
That’s particularly important when using public Wi-Fi or computers, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Roy Hoskins said. He makes sure to never log personal information on a public network.
"I would never want to put my personal information on there,” he said. “No passwords, no e-mail addresses, or certainly no credit card numbers. Nothing with sensitive information."
Sitting near a wall or using a cover can help protect a person’s information, Major Thomas Cates of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said.
"It really comes down to what your level of requirement is,” he said. “What are you accessing? What are you going to be using? Do you have to manually input a password into your computer every time that you log in? If so, yeah you want to make sure you don't have anybody standing behind you."
One of the likeliest issues when using public devices, like a computer at the library, is that someone will forget to log out of their account, Cates said. Some computers also save info automatically, which means another user could access it.
"When you're inputting a password there, you don't know what the general settings of the computer are," he said. "You don't know what the general settings of the browser you're using are. So if you're putting a password in there, there's a possibility it is getting logged somewhere. There's even a possibility you'll forget to log out."
Fewer people seem to be taking precautions now than in the past, Hoskins said.
"I see people, maybe, becoming less cautious because it's so easy,” he said. “You can just log onto anything anywhere, and some people leave their Bluetooth on and their sharing on, and things like that."
Mobile sharing also can be used for ulterior motives. Some people will scan for nearby phones they can use to share obscene messages or harass others, Hoskins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.