The festive season is in full swing, and the St. Joseph Police Department warns that residents need to be extra cautious of falling prey to scams.
"People tend to be more giving and more compassionate around the holiday season," St. Joseph Police Sgt. Roy Hoskins said. "They want to do more for people, and that's where someone that's trying to pull a scam might pose as a charity or needy family."
It sometimes starts as a small amount of money, with criminals contacting the same people several times to ask for increasing amounts, he said.
A common method scammers use is having people buy gift cards and read the code from the card-back over the phone while promising the people will receive money in return, Hoskins said.
"They don't have to do any electronic transfers, no physical contact, no nothing," he said. "They don't have to have your account number, your social (security number). This is just something you provide them, and it gives them immediate, direct access to funds."
As a result, there's no paper or electronic trail, which makes it extremely difficult for police to track a scammer, Hoskins said.
Sometimes there's an assumption that it's the elderly who are usual targets. While that can be true, anyone can be taken advantage of, he said.
"You'd be surprised who all actually falls for this," he said. "It's just the average person; it's not who's particularly vulnerable. Sometimes they do target the aged, but it's people who might be a little more trusting in some cases."
It also can be confusing because scammers will make themselves appear trustworthy. Even Hoskins has to deal with calls from scammers.
"I've had me call myself, you know, someone using my phone number to call me, which is bizarre," he said. "But they can use other numbers and these could be in another state, they could be in another country."
Hoskins often meets with residents and neighborhood watch groups to promote awareness. It makes the advice more relevant when people hear Hoskins is a police officer and still has issues with scammers, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.