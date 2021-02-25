Pets sometimes become the victims who cannot be saved when house fires occur.
More often it is owners trying to go back and save their animals that poses a danger to people, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said. In his time with the department, he has seen two deaths happen because owners went back for their pets when the pets already had escaped.
“Most animals are smart,” he said. “If you give them a small opening, they’ll get out of a building that’s on fire.”
Firefighters sometimes have to hold pet owners back to keep them from running back in, Henrichson said.
“Which is more important, your life or an animal?” he said. “As cruel and mean as it sounds, an animal can be replaced.”
As difficult as it can be, people usually are aware their pets probably are safe, Henrichson said.
Firefighters will save pets but not if it hinders the ability to save people or fight the fire itself.
“The owners are the ones that are panicking, really want their animals and things like that,” Henrichson said. “And we’ll try but that’s not our primary thing. Just like we don’t get cats out of trees anymore.”
Department trucks do have animal specific oxygen masks for when pets are rescued, Henrichson said.
“We actually have masks on our trucks for the animals that vets have donated to us over time because they’ve seen us try to use a human mask on a dog or whatever,” he said.
Henrichson admits he would want to go back if his pets were in danger but said the urge has to be resisted.
“I’m definitely an animal lover myself and would probably get stupid enough to run back into the building for them,” he said.