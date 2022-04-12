A pedestrian was hospitalized with moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle at about 12:25 a.m. Monday on Interstate 29.
William N. Anei, 58, of St. Joseph, was driving 2006 Mercury on I-29 two miles north of Faucett, Missouri, when his passenger side mirror clipped Megan J. Mooney, 38, St. Joseph, who was walking the opposite direction on the road's shoulder, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Mooney refused medical treatment at the scene but later was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care for moderate injuries, according to crash reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.