The body of a boater who went missing on Smithville Lake Sunday was recovered Monday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol marine operations troopers spent Sunday looking for the victim and restarted the search on Monday. According to officials with the patrol's Troop A, the boat the female victim was riding in was slowly moving toward a ramp when an object fell out and the victim dove into the water to retrieve it. She never resurfaced.
The incident occurred near Collins Bridge on Smithville Lake. The identity of the victim has not been released.
