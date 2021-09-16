One person suffered moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon after the motorcycle she was a passenger on attempted to pass a vehicle.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in St. Joseph's north end near Savannah Avenue and Woodson Street.
According to police, the motorcycle was attempting to pass a vehicle that was turning left. The motorcycle then struck the front of the car.
After the motorcycle crashed, the male driver and female passenger were both ejected. The male driver fled on foot and has not been located. The female was transported to Mosaic Life Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.