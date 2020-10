Parts of U.S. Highway 36 are closed due to traffic incidents Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.

The highway portion between 28th and S. 10th streets is closed due to a traffic crash.

The area of Westbound 36 Highway and Interstate 229 and Interstate 229 to Southbound State Highway 759 is also closed due to several accidents and poor road conditions.

