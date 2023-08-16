Before posting back-to-school pictures, officials are encouraging parents to leave out certain information that could be dangerous in the wrong hands.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement agencies around the country are urging parents to avoid including personal information in social media posts, such as names of teachers or children’s ages.
Capt. Thomas Cates with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the biggest thing that parents need to keep in mind is limiting the amount of access to who can see their kids.
“There’s no reason for a parent to trust the internet,” Cates said. “A seemingly innocent image that we post of our children can be taken as not so innocent by anybody that’s out there that could have a predatory mindset. So that’s why it’s so important to limit down who can see these things.”
Cates went in depth to what kinds of information parents should avoid posting in any capacity.
“Making sure that we’re not posting how your children are getting to and from school. No bus numbers, no bus routes, anything like that,” Cates said. “Any aftercare situations (such as) babysitting, if they’re going to be home alone, we got to stay away from it completely.”
While it can be difficult to be totally safe online, Cates said checking who can view a user’s posts is important for everyone.
“I’m a big believer in setting all of your settings to just be viewable by friends. If you’re posting photographs, only (allow) people that are directly involved in your life that you actually know who they are,” Cates said. “The biggest piece of advice I can give any parent out there is limit who can even see your children. There’s no reason to put any type of child out there on the internet for easy access to anyone.”
Cates said an important tool to keep kids safe is the open line between parents and kids. He said having the child educate the parents on how social media platforms work is the biggest tool that parents can use to keep kids safe online.
“It’s not the program that’s dangerous, it’s not the app that’s dangerous ... it’s the other people that we don’t know. Trust the people you know, but actually know the people that you choose to trust when you’re online and involved in social media,” Cates said. “Make sure that you have strict controls in place so that you know who is viewing your content and what type of content is going to your friends group and out to a wider audience.”
