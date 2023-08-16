Parents should be cautious with back-to-school posts
Before posting back-to-school pictures, officials are encouraging parents to leave out certain information that could be dangerous in the wrong hands.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement agencies around the country are urging parents to avoid including personal information in social media posts, such as names of teachers or children’s ages.

