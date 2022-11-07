As temperatures begin to dip, parents will be dressing their kids in puffier coats and vests, but this could be creating a risk that some don’t know about when it comes to car seats.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 46% of car seats and boosters are used incorrectly, putting children’s lives at risk. One common mistake is letting kids wear puffy winter gear while in the seat, which decreases the effectiveness of the car seat harness.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.