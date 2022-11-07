As temperatures begin to dip, parents will be dressing their kids in puffier coats and vests, but this could be creating a risk that some don’t know about when it comes to car seats.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 46% of car seats and boosters are used incorrectly, putting children’s lives at risk. One common mistake is letting kids wear puffy winter gear while in the seat, which decreases the effectiveness of the car seat harness.
Hillary Loucks, a public health nurse at the Andrew County Health Department, said safety comes first, and there are many alternatives to keep your child warm without increasing safety risks.
“Of course, you want to keep your baby warm,” Loucks said. “Some alternatives to doing that instead of using puffy coats and jackets, you can use thinner jackets or you could bundle them up with a blanket. There’s also a really cool method you can use after putting their harness on and getting them strapped in, you can put their coat on backwards.”
Research has shown that just as little as 6 millimeters of extra foreign movement can create brain damage and spine injuries in a child.
“There’s plenty of alternatives so we would prefer that you don’t put your kids in a car seat with a puffy jacket on,” she said. “It’s going to interfere with the straps in some way so if you were to get into a car crash, there could be some very regretful injuries to that child if they are not properly harnessed in.”
Experts say the risk of serious injuries and death can be reduced by a significant amount if parents make sure children are properly buckled into the car seat.
“All car seats out on the market are dependent on height and weight so it’s really important to make sure your child reaches these measurements before moving onto a different seat,” Loucks said. “As for the chest clip, we recommend it being at armpit level and using a pinch test for the shoulder straps. If you pinch the strap and there’s any extra fabric that means it needs to be tighter.”
