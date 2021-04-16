A semi-truck overturned Friday morning, landing on its side and blocking traffic lanes on southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County.
The accident was near mile marker 56, north of St. Joseph. The Andrew County Sheriff blocked off southbound traffic. Crews are attempting to move the semi using a lift.
Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Andrew County Sheriff are on scene. News-Press NOW will update this story as it develops.
