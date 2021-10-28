A man was sent to the hospital late Wednesday night after being stabbed.
St. Joseph police responded to a domestic dispute at a home on Basil Street shortly before 11 p.m.
St. Joseph police said the man had an open wound on his lower right arm and was transported to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.
A juvenile female was taken into custody following the incident.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
