Overnight fire displaces apartment residents

An intentionally set fire displaced people from an apartment complex Friday morning.
According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, the structure fire at 918 Sylvanie St. started on the front porch of a four-complex structure.
The fire spread through the first and second floors of the complex. The Red Cross responded to assist.
(1) comment
What a shame, that looks like a recently rehabbed building. Now, another burned-out hulk that will probably be torn down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.