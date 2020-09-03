A crash early Thursday morning three miles north of Tarkio, Missouri, sent two people to Fairfax Community Hospital.
The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59. The driver, 58-year-old Lisa Peterson, sustained serious injuries. An occupant of the vehicle, 61-year-old Clifford Smith, sustained moderate injuries.
Peterson was driving a 2006 Jeep northbound when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the road. The vehicle struck a ditch and fence, then overturned and came to a rest on its top, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Neither occupants of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, the report said.