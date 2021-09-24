A vehicle crashed at Krug Park early Friday morning with three occupants inside.
The vehicle rolled over after the first tunnel along the park's roadway. St. Joseph police said the original call stated a person was trapped in the vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, all three people were out of the car.
All three occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The park was closed at the time of the accident.
