Using proper safety measures while operating lawn equipment is key with spring well underway, but that isn't the most concerning hazard, one local expert says.
Overheating and dehydration actually are the biggest issues when it comes to lawn maintenance safety, Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said. It doesn't take long for people to feel the effects when they aren't hydrating enough, he said.
"They're maybe not drinking enough water, maybe not hydrating enough. They get out in these temperatures," he said. "They're out there for long periods of time, they're working very hard, sweating profusely, not replacing those electrolytes like they should be. And so that's really the most common injury we see."
What qualifies as an appropriate amount of water varies by person, but everyone should take a break as soon as they feel overheated, King said.
There are only a handful of accidents involving lawn equipment each year, but they do happen, King said.
"Well clearly with the spring weather and people starting to mow, we do see lawn mower-related accidents," he said. "While we don't see a whole lot of them, we see them this time of year because this is when people are using that equipment."
Good precautions include wearing boots or tennis shoes instead of flip-flops or other flimsy shoes, King said.
"Most people are practicing safe lawn mower techniques such as wearing proper footwear, eye protection, hand protection, things like that," he said.
That also means wearing pants instead of shorts so a person's legs don't get cut by a Weed Eater or debris from a lawnmower, King said.
Whether it's someone riding with a child or changing the chord in a weed-cutter, an owner's manual is a good resource for consultation, King said.
"Every situation's different, and the best thing I can always suggest is people just return to their owner's manual," he said. "That's going to give them the best guidelines for safe practicing of handling that piece of machinery."
Wearing light-colored clothing with long sleeves also is helpful and can lessen the chance of getting sunburn, King said.
