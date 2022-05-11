Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel, right, demonstrates how to apply an IV to the arm of EMT Brian Roebuck. It's important that people hydrate and don't spend too long in the sun to avoid overheating, Rudel said.
With summer break right around the corner and temperatures now reaching the 90s, it's important to stay prepared and not overheat.
It helps to wear light, loose-fitting clothing, hydrate and limit exposure to the sun, Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel said. Even seasonal events like graduation can become more difficult to handle if people are seated outside on bleachers since the sun will be reflected onto them and increase the heat's effect, he said.
But the heat doesn't affect everyone the same. Young children and the elderly often are at an increased risk, Rudel said.
"Your body does not regulate the heat, and it doesn't get rid of the heat," he said. "If you're a kid, or if you're an extremely small child, or you're getting up into that older, older experienced range, as I like to call it ... your body does not attune to the heat as well as it did."
Feeling nauseous is a sign people should find a cool place to sit and rehydrate, Rudel said.
"If you can get in air conditioning, that's even better," he said. "But if nothing else, get yourself in some shade. After the shade, get yourself some drinks, get some water or electrolytes."
People also have to know their personal threshold. It starts with heat cramps, then heat exhaustion, which makes a person very sweaty and nauseous, Rudel said. Once it progresses to heat stroke, people will stop sweating and their skin starts to dry, which is when emergency responders often are called to administer an IV.
Rudel, who has had heat exhaustion in the past, said it has a lasting effect.
"I tolerate the heat a lot worse than I used to when I was younger, before I had that," he said. "I definitely think that once your body gets damaged in that way, I think it's something that will stay with you."
High temperatures pose obvious concerns, but there are other situations that are potentially problematic, Rudel said. Even slightly cooler weather can cause issues if there's high humidity and people are unprepared.
"I think maybe the 80s is probably more (worrying) because especially if the humidity is high," he said. "You look at the temperature, it's like, 'Oh, it's only gonna be 80 or 85 today,' but that (humidity) is higher. Maybe there's no clouds and the sun's beating down on you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.