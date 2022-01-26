Two Oregon men were arrested around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County on suspicion of drug trafficking and other charges.
The men were apprehended by Missouri State Highway Patrol after being found with 100 pounds of marijuana and 26 grams of methamphetamine, according MSHP Troop H.
They were arrested on suspicion of second-degree drug trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to MSHP Troop H arrest records.
