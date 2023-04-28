At a time when opioid use is rising, local officials are keeping families educated about the signs their child may be using drugs.
Most parents know what opioids and marijuana look like, but many may not be aware of the different devices kids could be using to hide illegal drugs inside the home.
Drug experts said fake soda pop bottles and hairbrushes are some of the things teens are hiding drugs in.
“Parents can come and go from a child's room just as much as the child,” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. “We have to remember they are children and that we have that obligation to look out for them. Kids could be hiding these drugs in different places from their school backpack to gym bags and other fake compartments and storage items.”
Collie said while children should have a measure of privacy, it is also important that parents are aware and notice changes in them that may indicate they are using drugs.
“Day-to-day contact and having those conversations at the dinner table is important,” he said. “Behavioral changes are a big sign, whether it’s different mood swings or changes in eating habits or sleeping habits. Small changes like this could be the result of something dangerous.”
Officials also said parents should be aware of any unfamiliar item they start noticing around the house that wouldn’t normally be in their child’s room, such as cleaning products if they don’t clean. Changes should be addressed immediately, Collie said.
“It doesn’t have to be just drugs that are causing these changes,” he said. “We see a lot of stress and mental health issues amongst children so that’s why that parent and child connection is important.”
Collie also said if a parent does notice their child has started using drugs or is suffering from mental health problems, it’s important to take the right steps including considering treatment centers.
