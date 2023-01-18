Dr. Pamela Nelson of Quality Hearing and Audiology demonstrates how to use a cognitive testing machine Monday. Testing cognitive abilities is an important aspect of audiology since hearing loss can contribute to cognitive decline, Nelson said.
A local expert says a study that shows the possibility of restoring speech recognition for deaf people holds promise for the future.
The study, published in the December edition of the medical journal Nature, tested a new method of using hearing implants to send impulses to the brain without overlapping the impulses. The study featured only seven test subjects, but it's an indicator of a positive trend toward more research in the hearing loss field, said Dr. Pamela Nelson of Quality Hearing and Audiology in St. Joseph.
"It's a great development to use electrodes in a different way but I think further studies need to be done in order to make sure that this is something that's going to be appropriate for patients," she said.
The number of people able to get cochlear implants also is increasing since Medicare regulations expanded in November. Patients previously had to have 40% or less of their hearing capability -- even while using hearing aids -- to qualify, but the standard was changed so people would be covered through Medicare as long as they had 60% or less of their hearing capability.
It's a significant change, Nelson said.
"Essentially with these loosening of candidacy restrictions, you're able to help more people hear better," she said. "I think that's the most important part of everything. Once that understanding level goes down, every person has this comment of, 'Well, this person hears so much better than I do in noisy situations.' Everybody's ability to understand in different situations is different, and this is the best way to evaluate that."
Even with the expanded qualifications, being able to qualify for a cochlear implant still is a months-long process that includes out-of-pocket expenses, Nelson said.
"Medicare does pay for cochlear implantation," she said. "It does not pay for hearing devices, and so a properly fit hearing device is the most important part in order to become a candidate for a cochlear implant. If you aren't wearing hearing devices, you'll have to try them for six months at least before we could do the candidacy."
People still can get cochlear implants without qualifying for the Medicare benefits but that would include $100,000 or more of out-of-pocket expenses, Nelson said.
