Pamela Nelson using Cognivue device

Dr. Pamela Nelson of Quality Hearing and Audiology demonstrates how to use a cognitive testing machine Monday. Testing cognitive abilities is an important aspect of audiology since hearing loss can contribute to cognitive decline, Nelson said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A local expert says a study that shows the possibility of restoring speech recognition for deaf people holds promise for the future.

The study, published in the December edition of the medical journal Nature, tested a new method of using hearing implants to send impulses to the brain without overlapping the impulses. The study featured only seven test subjects, but it's an indicator of a positive trend toward more research in the hearing loss field, said Dr. Pamela Nelson of Quality Hearing and Audiology in St. Joseph.

