Jackson County Medical Examiner Office Building

According to the county, Jackson County is the only medical examiner’s office in Missouri to earn accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners.

 File photo | Photo courtesy of Jackson County

Drug-related deaths in Buchanan County have risen over 80% in the past 10 years, according to the St. Joseph Health Department, and the increase in overdoses is posing challenges for medical examiners.

The Buchanan County Medical Examiner’s office has been transporting bodies to nearby medical examiners for various reasons, with the main one being overcapacity from overdoses.

