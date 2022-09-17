Drug-related deaths in Buchanan County have risen over 80% in the past 10 years, according to the St. Joseph Health Department, and the increase in overdoses is posing challenges for medical examiners.
The Buchanan County Medical Examiner’s office has been transporting bodies to nearby medical examiners for various reasons, with the main one being overcapacity from overdoses.
Melissa Gronemeyer, Public Health Administrator at the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, said that opioids are the leading cause of death in bodies received from Buchanan County.
“We are seeing fentanyl as one of the biggest factors of death,” Gronemeyer said. “Back in 2010, there were only four cases in an entire year. Five years ago, we saw maybe 40 cases over the year. Now, just this past year, we had 300 cases of fentanyl overdoses.”
The medical examiner’s office has been using trailers since last year to store the extra bodies it has received from Buchanan County.
“We have these small facilities, shortage of staff and increase in death,” she said. “Our only choice is to purchase trailers so we have somewhere to house these bodies.”
Gronemeyer said fentanyl drug overdoses seem to be only increasing as more derivatives of them are being produced.
“The true number of fentanyl deaths in the county is probably higher than we’ve estimated,” she says. “Coroners don’t have the resources to screen for the different stands of this drug that is coming out. These new strands require extra testing and that leads to more cost.”
Buchanan County Coroner Adam Wineinger said when it comes to opioid-related deaths, many of them have to be sent to a medical examiner, as the cause of death can often be uncertain.
“Even in cases of a certain overdose, a family believes that many other factors may have contributed to the overdose of their family member,” he said. “That’s when it has to be handled through another facility where a toxicologist determines if there’s been additional causes leading to the death.”
Gronemeyer said investigators want to continue bringing awareness to overdoses in hopes to minimize overcapacity.
