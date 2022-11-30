Open Burning (copy 2)

The fall burning season ended Nov. 30 and will return for the month of April in 2023.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

As the fall open burning wraps up, fire officials are reflecting on a relatively trouble-free season compared to years past.

“This year was actually pretty quiet compared to most because there are so many windy days that the chief shut it down,” Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said. “We really didn't have the problems that we normally have. As far as I know, there were no structure fires caused by open burning. We had a couple of fences, but usually we get one or two houses or a garage and I don’t recall any this time around.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.