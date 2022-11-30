As the fall open burning wraps up, fire officials are reflecting on a relatively trouble-free season compared to years past.
“This year was actually pretty quiet compared to most because there are so many windy days that the chief shut it down,” Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said. “We really didn't have the problems that we normally have. As far as I know, there were no structure fires caused by open burning. We had a couple of fences, but usually we get one or two houses or a garage and I don’t recall any this time around.
Open burning began on Nov. 1 and lasted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through the entire month of November. If weather conditions like high winds posed a safety risk, the fire chief or health director had the authority to invoke a temporary ban.
Only three open burning days in November were called off due to the weather.
“The requirements to stop it are basically the wind, dry conditions, anything that would cause an undue fire danger,” Henrichson said. “Unfortunately, there are people out there that don't pay attention while they're doing it or don't do it properly.”
Henrichson attributes the success of burning season to many factors.
“Some years you're just lucky,” Henrichson said. “Sometimes it's a matter of people are either paying attention more or they just didn't have the opportunities to cause the problems that have happened in the past.”
The fire department typically sees more complaints during the open burning period in April.
“In the spring, people like to have the windows open and if your neighbors are burning a bunch of wet leaves, that kind of smells,” Henrichson said. “You’ve got groups that like open burning and groups of people that absolutely hate it and complain.”
While the open burning schedule now is held for two months per year, Henrichson said it used to run in much shorter increments.
“It used to be just two weeks,” Henrichson said. “We had to go through the DNR process and everything, but since DNR relaxed some of their rules and kicked it back to the cities, we just adopted those two months. That way people aren’t like, 'Is it the second week or the third week?' It’s the whole month so it’s easier for everybody to keep track of.”
Henrichson said the overall benefit of open burning is to preserve room in the landfills.
“Especially this time of year, when you put trees and stuff in the landfill, you're taking away room for garbage or you're making the landfill fill quickly,” Henrichson said. “It then causes financial problems like increasing the size of the landfill and things like that. As far as burning into the air, there’s very little benefit.”
