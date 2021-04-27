The St. Joseph Fire Department is asking people to be cautious as high winds bring the open burning month to an end.
Ron Blizzard, an inspector with the fire department, said the month-long allowance of burning in city limits comes with restrictions, especially when the wind picks up.
"If a person thinks it's too windy, then it is. A little common sense goes a long way," he said. "We usually go around 20 to 30 miles per hour of wind to cancel it. We usually use that guideline to cancel it."
When this happens, red flag warnings may be sent out by the city and fire department. This happened a lot during open burning last November, but rarely in April this year.
But Blizzard said there were still concerns.
"There weren't too many cancelations this time. We always have those people who want to burn on the ground or instead of in barrels and burn things other than yard waste," Blizzard said. "Beyond that we haven't seen many fires caused by [open burning]."
The fire department and the St. Joseph Health Department have many guidelines to follow for those participating in open burning within city limits. Those include times, days and a nearby water source.
A few debris and grass fires were noted by Blizzard, but he said rain, wet ground and even snow in April prevented fires from spreading too much.
Notifications about burning are found on city websites, Facebook and via Nixle alert. Blizzard also warns that as summer approaches, people need to be careful when pulling out fireworks.
