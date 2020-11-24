Open burning finishes at the end of November, following weeks of cancellations and a few out-of-control fires, according to officials with the St. Joseph Fire Department.
Open burning has been cancelled on six days so far this month due to high winds. Notifications come via social media and Nixle alert. However, Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits said when she spoke with people found to be burning on those days, many were not aware of the cancellations.
“When it’s cancelled it’s because the winds are too high, and when people do burn on those days when the wind is too high we run all kinds of risks of endangering your neighbors with flying embers, or sometimes the winds will pick up and what started as a small legal fire in a barrel is this huge fire with trees and acres of grass or brush on fire,” Andrasevits said.
She said burning during high winds poses risk to neighbors and any surrounding land.
“We went on several calls where burning was cancelled for the day but either the homeowner wasn’t aware of the cancellation or they thought it was safe anyway to burn and the fire got out of control," she said. "We went on a couple very large grass fires, several acres burning. So there was some buildings at risk and some homes at risk at some of these grass fires.”
Andrasevits said she suggests anyone thinking about burning anything during the last few days left for open burning halt their plans if the wind is strong enough to blow leaves around.
To legally open burn during November, a person must make sure they have a water source nearby and the fire is contained.
The last day of open burning in St. Joseph is Monday, November, 30.