Online shoppers susceptible to baby clothes scams

Scams using Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or other platforms are a prevalent risk for online shoppers, and young parents are no exception.
People shopping for baby toys, clothes and strollers can become easy targets, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Roy Hoskins said. As the department’s crime prevention coordinator, he says it makes sense because of the price and how quickly children outgrow their items.
“Lots of people need baby clothes,” he said. “They’re so expensive and babies change sizes so often that it’s very common to resell baby clothes, baby toys, strollers, things like that.”
Most importantly, it’s unexpected, Hoskins said.
“Scams just are a continuous thing, and people are going to look for ways to make the target easier,” he said. “Why not use something that seems as innocuous as baby clothes? You wouldn’t think that (it’s) someone posing as a young mother or a family, you wouldn’t think that. But scams come in all shapes and sizes, and the key to a good scam is making it believable and harmless, or seem harmless.”
People using Craigslist or similar sites should avoid paying ahead of time and set a central location like at a mall to minimize risk, Hoskins said.
“I’m going to, again, meet in a public place,” he said. “I usually don’t go alone, things like that, meet in a store parking lot and things along those lines.”
Hoskins knows people in his own life who have fallen victim to scams on Craigslist or other sites. It is important for people to listen to their instincts and know when a situation feels suspicious, he said.
“Maybe not really widespread, but those things do happen and it can happen to the best of us,” he said. “People who think they’re pretty savvy and might not get trapped by a scam, sometimes you can be lulled into thinking it’s a safe situation.”
One method that helps is having some way to verify the trustworthiness with the person or company selling, Hoskins said.
“I don’t touch anything that doesn’t have a lot of good reviews, whether it be Amazon or anything,” he said. “And on that note, if I go to buy something from a person off Craigslist or Marketplace, something like that, I usually check to see who their friends are. Is it someone I know? Is it someone I’ve had good dealings with?”