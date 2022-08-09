Homepage of Courage2Report

As the new school year approaches, students, parents and staff will have an option to report safety concerns anonymously through a statewide website and app.

Courage2Report Missouri is a free service that allows students and community members to report any school-related incident that they are concerned about, including physical assaults, planned suicides, sexual offenses, threatened school shootings and more.

