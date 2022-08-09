As the new school year approaches, students, parents and staff will have an option to report safety concerns anonymously through a statewide website and app.
Courage2Report Missouri is a free service that allows students and community members to report any school-related incident that they are concerned about, including physical assaults, planned suicides, sexual offenses, threatened school shootings and more.
The service began in May of 2019 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety and Department of Social Services came together to figure out a way that potential issues in schools could be addressed. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Capt. John Hotz of the Public Information and Education Division of the highway patrol said the service has received 1,786 reports since its inception.
“Last school year, we had 743 reports that came in through this particular hotline,” Hotz said. “Anytime that operators receive those tips or complaints, (they) address it immediately and get them to the school and or law enforcement agencies, if necessary, for further investigation and follow-up.”
The service allows for anyone who reports to remain anonymous. The hope is to get the information to the school or law enforcement organization as soon as possible.
“The whole purpose of this is the premise, sooner is safer,” Hotz said. “Obviously, some people are not going to get involved because they don’t want their name getting out there. And so this is an opportunity for them to to make that report in an anonymous fashion.”
Hotz said he hopes that those who use the service report as soon as they can to promote safety.
“There’s a wide variety of things a lot of people think of like school shootings or the threat of school shooting or somebody bringing a gun to school,” Hotz said. “It could also be bullying, harassment or a fight that’s going to happen or someone who is involved in human trafficking. There are a lot of potentials there. The quicker we can get the information, the better we can take care of the issue.”
Residents with concerns can report via phone at 1-866-748-7047, through an online report or download the Courage2ReportMO mobile app.
