The Missouri Department of Transportation is leading the charge to keep drivers safe on the road with an online campaign encouraging people to buckle up their seatbelts and eliminate distractions.
Friday was Buckle Up, Phone Down Day, recognizing the campaign that works to prevent fatality crashes altogether. The safety program first began in 2017.
Those that wanted to take part in the challenge could visit the program website and either accept as an individual or as a business or organization.
Those who pledged also took to social media using the hashtag #BUPDDAY and a gesture with one thumb up and one down. This is to visually represent buckling up with a seatbelt and putting the phone down and away while driving.
The importance of this campaign is heightened since the winter season is on the way.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is an advocate for the safety of drivers in his job, and he said that distracted driving is a problem everywhere.
“Speed-related crashes and distracted driving is huge,” Hux said.
Drivers should use extra caution near larger trucks, as they may take up more room on the roads due to heavier loads.
“Always be vigilant, pay attention and share the road with them,” Hux said.
According to MoDOT, in Missouri, the percentage of people who used seatbelts in 2020 was 86%, meaning 14% did not use seatbelts. Along with this, in 2020, there were 426 fatalities involving people not wearing seatbelts.
MoDOT also said that nearly 70% of drivers that use cell phones during traffic are 22 years of age and older. In 2020, just under 1,000 people died from traffic crashes in Missouri, which was an increase of more than 10% from the year before.
