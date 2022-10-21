Past crash

In a rollover crash in August, the driver suffered only minor injuries, likely in part due to the fact that they were wearing a seatbelt.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The Missouri Department of Transportation is leading the charge to keep drivers safe on the road with an online campaign encouraging people to buckle up their seatbelts and eliminate distractions.

Friday was Buckle Up, Phone Down Day, recognizing the campaign that works to prevent fatality crashes altogether. The safety program first began in 2017.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.