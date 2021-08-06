One taken to Mosaic after stabbing

A man was taken to Mosaic Life Care after being stabbed around 8 p.m. Friday on East Valley Street between First and Second streets.
The victim was stabbed in the shoulder and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, St. Joseph Police said.
Police are searching for the suspect.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
