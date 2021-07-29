ST. JOSEPH, MO. | A man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South Sixth Street.
The man, driving a 2002 Buick Le Sabre, crashed into a woman in a 2013 Ford Explorer after she pulled out in front of him, St. Joseph police said.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries, but the woman declined medical transport, police said. There was no one else in either vehicle.
