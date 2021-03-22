One man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon south of Elmo, Missouri.
According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dustyn Wilmes, 23, was transported by ambulance after a crash on Missouri Highway C just southbound of Elmo, Missouri.
The crash occurred as the vehicle traveled over the center line and off the west side of the roadway. It then struck the base of a bridge, went airborne, crossed a creek and struck an embankment before coming to a stop.
According to the report, Wilmes was not wearing his seatbelt. He was transported to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville by Nodaway County EMS.
