One person suffers serious injuries in Daviess County crash
By Riley Funk
News-Press NOW
Oct 25, 2022
Oct 25, 2022
Updated 1 hr ago

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash took place just after 4 p.m. one mile east of Gallatin along Missouri Route 6, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Jay Blackburn, a 51-year-old Galt, Missouri, man, was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country when he struck the rear of a 2021 Chevrolet 2500.

Blackburn was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center by Daviess County EMS for serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, was not injured.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
