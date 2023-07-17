top story One person shot outside of Frog Hop on Monday night News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Multiple officers on the scene of an incident at South 20th and Messanie streets. Crystal Olney | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night near South 20th and Messanie streets.The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed to News-Press NOW that a 56-year-old Black woman was hospitalized with seemingly non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the ankle and upper leg. Police say there is little information about the shooter at this time, and officers will be reviewing video from outside of the Frog Hop Store to gather more details about the incident. News-Press NOW reporters on the scene saw multiple officers looking on the ground for evidence.Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Armed Forces Weapons Target-shooting Tv Broadcasting Journalism Anatomy Medicine Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Boone County Fair rides to undergo inspections +2 Nebraska Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says Nebraska Pennsylvania woman who used bullhorn to direct Capitol rioters is convicted of Jan. 6 charges More Regional News → National News +4 World News North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea +2 World News Exec tells first UN council meeting that big tech can't be trusted to guarantee AI safety +2 National News California GOP mayor announces US House campaign, setting up another competitive congressional race More National News → 1:21 Tracking heat, humidity, and our next round of rain 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
