Frog Hop scene

Multiple officers on the scene of an incident at South 20th and Messanie streets.

 Crystal Olney | News-Press NOW

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night near South 20th and Messanie streets.

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed to News-Press NOW that a 56-year-old Black woman was hospitalized with seemingly non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the ankle and upper leg. 

