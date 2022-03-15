One person was shot around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 2810 Mitchell St.
The St. Joseph Police Department originally responded to a domestic disturbance at the location and said they later heard a single gunshot and saw a vehicle leaving the scene.
Police pulled over the driver and said he was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.
A woman was taken into custody on suspicion of assault.
In addition, two shootings were reported taking place from earlier that morning on 28th and Duncan streets, along with 15th and Penn streets.
Shell casings were found at 15th and Penn streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.