top story One person killed in Clinton County crash News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Apr 30, 2022 Apr 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person was killed in a fatality crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 169 near Trimble, Missouri.The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 169 at Southwest 223rd Street, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.The person's identity and further details have not yet been released.U.S. 169 in the area is shut down while MSHP investigates the crash.News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details become available. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Shane Hux Missouri Highway Police Person Detail Southwest Identity Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Consumer Pandemic fuels dreams of retirement +2 Education SJSD leadership changes culminate in board vacancy Public Safety Angle retires after nearly 30 years with highway patrol Local News Master gardeners hold annual plant sale More Local News → 1:49 Friday Night Severe Weather Update Apr 29, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.