One person was killed in a fatality crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 169 near Trimble, Missouri.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 169 at Southwest 223rd Street, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.

The person's identity and further details have not yet been released.

U.S. 169 in the area is shut down while MSHP investigates the crash.

News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

