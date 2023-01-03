top story One person hospitalized after Tuesday crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jan 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A two-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening sent one person to the hospital. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was extricated and taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries after a Tuesday evening crash.The two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Ninth and Messanie streets.The St. Joseph Police Department said that a white Ford traveling on Messanie Street collided with a tan Chevy that was turning onto Messanie Street from Ninth Street.Police said that witnesses told them that the tan Chevy was making the turn at a yellow light and the white Ford ran a red light.The driver of the Chevy was extricated on the passenger side of the vehicle. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said. The driver was transported by Buchanan County EMS. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Driver Chevy Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Accident Vehicle Injury Ford Red Light Police Department Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +10 National NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin +6 National NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock 1:51+4 Tn Exchange 1 dead after Council Bluffs garage explosion More Regional News → National News +35 National Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous +8 Sports California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought +10 National News UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers More National News → 0:45 Cool and damp Tuesday 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
