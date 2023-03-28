Crash at Belt and Mitchell

One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night at South Belt Highway and Mitchell Avenue.

 Jaden Miller | News-Press NOW

The crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m. when one vehicle was making a left turn and struck another vehicle, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m. when one vehicle was making a left turn and struck another vehicle, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.

