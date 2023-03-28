top story One person hospitalized after Belt and Mitchell crash News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night at South Belt Highway and Mitchell Avenue. Jaden Miller | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Belt Highway and Mitchell Avenue.The crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m. when one vehicle was making a left turn and struck another vehicle, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.Two other people suffered minor injuries, but only one went to the hospital, police said.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Hospitals Transportation Police Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +3 Sports Ex Starbucks CEO to defend union opposition before Senate +3 National News Predators motivated to bring joy to Nashville after shooting +22 Sports Daughter: Mississippi tornado victim was ‘beautiful soul’ More Regional News → National News National News Indonesia's stance on Israel overshadows world soccer event +3 National News After school shooting, Tenn. gun laws likely to remain lax +14 Sports Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China More National News → 0:47 Tracking Storms Friday 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
