top story One person extricated during Monday rollover crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 51 min ago One person was sent to Mosaic Life Care after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday evening. The crash took place just east of the intersection of Riverside Road and Frederick Avenue.The St. Joseph Police Department said the crash happened when a vehicle was traveling east and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle then rolled down an embankment where it came to rest. The driver was then extricated at the scene from the vehicle.Police said that the cause of the crash is still under investigation and they are unsure of the extent of the injuries of the driver. Buchanan County EMS and the St. Joseph Fire Department also responded to the scene. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Tags Crash Vehicle Fire Department Driver Highway Transports St. Joseph Ems Accident Police Police Department
