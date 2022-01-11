A fire broke out at a house near North 16th Street and Buchanan Avenue just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to officials on the scene, one occupant was rescued by passersby and suffered minor smoke inhalation. Five dogs were rescued from the house, and two were treated by EMTs at the scene. All of the pets survived the fire.
Officials ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental electrical, originating from a charger. Other residents of the home were at work and school at the time of the fire.
Heavy smoke could be seen from Frederick Avenue one block away.
