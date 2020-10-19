One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on eastbound U.S. Route 36 at 11:43 a.m. Sunday.
It happened two miles south of Kidder, Missouri at the intersection of Route D.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leanne Mast, 65, of Lansing, Illinois was killed and John Mast, 67, also from lansing, illinois, was seriously injured after 25-year-old Cody Streu's vehicle failed to yield while crossing on Route D.
Streu's vehicle struck the side of Masts' and both traveled off the roadway.
The Masts' vehicle came to rest on the driver's side and Streu's came to rest on its passenger side.
Leanne was pronounced dead at the scene, John Mast was life-flighted to Truman Medical Center, and Streu was treated at the scene then released, suffering minor injuries.
Streu was not wearing a seat belt.