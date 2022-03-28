A passenger was killed after being ejected from a vehicle involved in a rollover accident Saturday morning in Brown County, Kansas.
The accident happened at about 11:18 a.m. on US 73 Highway near 140th when a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez went onto the shoulder of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before ending up in the ditch on the west side of US 73, a report from the Brown County Sheriff's Office said. Both Martinez and passenger Lincoln Brown, of Horton, were ejected from the vehicle and were taken to KU Medical Center by helicopter.
Brown later died from injuries sustained from the accident, according to the report. A child also was in the vehicle properly restrained in her car seat and suffered minor injuries. The child was transported to a health facility, where she was treated and released.
The accident is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
