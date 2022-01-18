One person was killed in a car crash late Monday in the 3200 block of Faraon Street.
According to St. Joseph police, the vehicle was heading west at a high rate of speed when it hit a dip in the road. The car then went airborne, struck a tree and split in half.
A passenger in the vehicle was ejected and was taken to Mosaic Life Care where the person died. Police did not release any information on that person's identity.
The driver of the car received minor injuries.
