One person was injured after being shot early Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the 1400 block of South 16th Street. There is no suspect in custody.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said the incident was not random. No other information was provided.
