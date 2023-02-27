Crash at Frederick and Woodbine

A tow truck worker and first responders work the scene of a crash Monday morning at Frederick Avenue and North Woodbine Road.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Tickets have been written after a man ran a red light Monday morning at Frederick and North Woodbine Road, crashing head-on into another vehicle.

The man was driving a Jeep Liberty on Frederick at about 9:45 a.m. when he made a left turn on red, colliding with a woman driving a Nissan Murano on Frederick, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

