One injured in Frederick and Woodbine accident

Alex Simone

Feb 27, 2023

Tickets have been written after a man ran a red light Monday morning at Frederick and North Woodbine Road, crashing head-on into another vehicle.

The man was driving a Jeep Liberty on Frederick at about 9:45 a.m. when he made a left turn on red, colliding with a woman driving a Nissan Murano on Frederick, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.

The Jeep crashed into a light pole and the Murano ran into an embankment in front of Speedy's convenience store.

First responders transported the woman to Mosaic Life Care for minor injuries, while the man reported no injuries, Tonn said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com.
