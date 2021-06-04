One injured and one arrested after traffic crash

One person was injured in a car accident during the noon hour Friday at the intersection of Edmond and 15th streets.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to officials with the St. Joseph police department. One driver had injuries to the legs. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured but was arrested on an investigation charge, police said.
Police blocked the intersection for a short amount of time.
